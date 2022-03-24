OCSO Looking For Man Wanted In Fraud Case

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 5:38 pm

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has been tasked to find and apprehend a man wanted on a long list of fraud charges. The investigation into Dustin Briggs, 44, started last year. Court documents showed Briggs allegedly used a fake ID to withdraw $170,000 from a California man’s bank account.

“Anytime something like that happens,” said Aaron Brilbeck, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “Red flags go up.”

Employees at a Chase Bank in northwest Oklahoma City called the victim who said they did not authorize anyone to make a withdrawal from his account. Police were also called and found Bradley Carnes, 34, waiting in a car for Briggs, along with a paper trail of evidence.

“Inside that car were some other fake IDs,” said Brilbeck. “Some other paperwork indicating something a bit more nefarious was going on.”

The fake IDs were from victims in four different states. There were stolen debit cards, an apartment lease agreement and utility bills all which police said did not belong to Briggs or Carnes. Even the car they were driving was reported stolen out of Texas.

Both men were arrested by Oklahoma City police but have since posted bail.

“It makes you wonder whether Oklahoma City police found just the tip of the iceberg,” said Brilbeck.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney has since charged Briggs with eight counts of felony fraud crimes and Bradley with three counts,

The sheriff's office said Briggs has a history of running from authorities and their warrants team needs the public's help in finding him.

If you know of Briggs' whereabouts call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.



