Thursday, March 24th 2022, 1:36 pm

By: News 9

The Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness will move some of News 9's newscasts around, beginning Thursday night.

CBS Sports' live coverage will tipoff at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, which means News 9 will air an hour-long newscast from 5-6 p.m. on both days.

News 9 at 10 p.m. will air at the conclusion of CBS' coverage tonight and tomorrow in its entirety.

Friday's late newscast will also include the Friday Sports Blitz.