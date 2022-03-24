Thursday, March 24th 2022, 6:03 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

State Supreme Court Elects To Not Take Case Regarding Special Election

The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided to not take action on an upcoming Special Election for Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate seat.

Attorney Stephen Jones went before the court Wednesday, arguing that the Special Election was unconstitutional.

Jones also launched a legal challenge against the state's election board in February.

In Thursday's ruling, the court said its justices agreed unanimously to not take Jones' case further.

With the state Supreme Court's ruling, the Special Election will move forward as planned, pending a federal court decides to take action of its own.