Bill Aiming To Ban Transgender Girls From Competitive Sports Passes In The Senate

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 11:25 am

A bill looking to ban transgender girls from playing competitive sports passed in the Senate Thursday morning.

The Save Women's Sports Bill passed in the Senate 37-7.

The bill would prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams at Oklahoma schools.

On Wednesday, the bill passed in the house 79-18, with Republicans in support.

The next step, the Governor's desk. Gov. Stitt will have five days to decide whether he will sign the bill into law or immediate effect.

