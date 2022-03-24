Congressional Candidate Abby Broyles Ends Campaign

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 12:12 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

Former journalist Abby Broyles officially ended her campaign for Oklahoma's fifth congressional district Thursday morning.

Broyles, who was running as a Democrat, made the announcement in an article written on her Medium.com page.

"Today, I am ending my campaign for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District to focus on myself and my happiness. This decision hasn’t been easy to make; I got into politics because I wanted to help people. To give every Oklahoman a fair shot and a decent life. To my family, friends, and supporters who’ve stood by me and believed in me when I was on top of my game and when I fell from grace, thank you."

The candidate was swarmed in controversy recently after NonDoc reported she got drunk and berated several school-aged girls at a sleepover last month.

In the letter, Broyles revealed she checked herself into rehab earlier this month.

“I’ve gone the longest I’ve ever gone without a drink in more than a decade. I look at the scar across my forehead, and now it reminds me that on the surface I may be scarred, but underneath, I’m a survivor and a fighter. I’ve spent years fighting for women, working families, advocating for better healthcare, quality public education for every child no matter their zip code; the list goes on and on. But now’s the time to take on my own fight that I’ve been running from for 20 years: facing my mental health challenges head on. I don’t know what the journey ahead for me looks like, but I’m grateful to be alive with a fighting spirit and keep my promise — I’m not done yet.”

Broyles previously ran against current U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe in 2020.