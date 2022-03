Thursday, March 24th 2022, 11:06 am

By: News 9

Authorities are responding to a reported shooting in west Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South MacArthur Boulevard.

According to the Oklahoma City police department, the victim was identified as a female.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and is breathing, authorities stated.

