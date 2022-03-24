State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister Responds To Failed School Voucher Bill

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 10:10 am

By: News 9

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says she's grateful parents and communities were heard loud and clear on the failed voucher bill.

Hofmeister released a statement, calling Senate Bill 1647 "a voucher scheme designed by Governor Stitt, would have effectively destroyed public schools in Oklahoma."

You can read her full statement here.

“Senate Bill 1647, a voucher scheme designed by Gov. Stitt, would have effectively destroyed public schools in Oklahoma. I am grateful parents and communities have been heard loud and clear. Oklahomans want strong, neighborhood schools in urban areas and in small towns across the state. Parents want the focus on increasing support for all our public school students and to urgently solve our teacher shortage. Our kids can't wait. ” said Hofmeister.

Hofmeister is running against Gov. Stitt as a democrat.