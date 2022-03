Thursday, March 24th 2022, 10:12 am

By: News 9

Vehicle Rollover On Lake Hefner Parkway Causes Delays

First responders are at the scene of a rollover accident Thursday morning.

The accident happened along the southbound lanes of Lake Hefner Parkway near West Britton Road.

Traffic on Lake Hefner Parkway has been reduced to one lane while crews clean up the highway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.