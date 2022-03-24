×
Breaking News: Congressional Candidate Abby Broyles Ends Campaign
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 24)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, March 24th 2022, 8:21 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 24)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 24)
White House Announces Plan To Welcome Ukrainian Refugees
Alex Cameron
The White House announced Thursday that the U.S. will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other humanitarian aid.
Congressional Candidate Abby Broyles Ends Campaign
Nate Kotisso
Former journalist Abby Broyles officially ended her campaign for Oklahoma's fifth congressional district Thursday morning.
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming To Tulsa
News On 6
Organizers announce the hit traveling exhibit "Beyond Van Gogh" is coming to Tulsa.
Pryor Voters To Decide On $81M School Bond Issue
Jonathan Cooper
Thirteen years after Pryor Public Schools announced a long-term vision to revamp the district, the final stage of their plan is now up for a vote.
