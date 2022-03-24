OBI Donations To Help Support Ukraine

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 7:18 am

Starting Thursday and through next week, for every person who gives blood, the Oklahoma Blood Institute will donate $10 to the Global Blood Fund.

The catch is, to make that happen, donors need to forego the t-shirt they normally get for donating.

The Global Blood Fund is designed to help blood banks all around the world, especially in areas affected by disaster and war.

In Ukraine, the need for blood transfusions is obviously high right now, and just last week, a Ukrainian blood center was hit by Russian attacks.

It ended up killing one donor and wounding multiple others.

The head of the OBI, Dr. John Armitage, says this is just an opportunity to help people in need, even when they are on the other side of the world.

"Our heart is still in the right place, and we think we have a way to tap into that, so to speak, and go through our donors to help us locally and also on the global stage to make an impact," said Armitage.

If you'd like to donate, you can make an appointment on OBI's website by clicking here.

Each donor who decides to have the $10 sent to the Global Blood Fund will receive a "Support Ukraine" blood donor sticker as well.