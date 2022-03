Thursday, March 24th 2022, 7:07 am

A sunny, cool day underway for Thursday.

Look for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Winds will ramp up again Thursday afternoon for a bit.

Gusts could reach 25 mph out of the northwest.

On Thursday night, lows will drop into the mid and upper 30s.

For Friday, look for highs near 70 with a north wind, but skies will be sunny.

Saturday will be another beautiful day with highs in the lower 70s.