Thursday, March 24th 2022, 4:51 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in northwest OKC.

Crews responded to the home located near Council Road and Reno Avenue. around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to crews, flames were seen coming out of all four sides of the house.

Officials say the house was vacant and no one was injured.

The blaze is estimated to have caused around $50,000 worth of damage.