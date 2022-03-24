Closings
Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 9:08 pm
By:
David Payne
Thursday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 24, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Thursday Morning Forecast for March 24, 2022.
Jed's Thursday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 24, 2022.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 23, 2022.
Moderna Asks FDA To Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 6
Johnny Resendiz
Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
School Voucher Bill Fails Following Senate Vote
Jordan Dafnis
The highly contested education voucher bill is dead after a late-night vote.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief Helping Clean Up After Kingston Tornado
Brooke Griffin
Oklahomans are still cleaning up after an EF2 tornado ripped through the Kingston area Monday night. One of the groups on the ground helping is Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.
Sunshine, Clouds Hang Around Before A Weekend Warming Trend
Alan Crone
Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with some sun breaks later in the day.
Tulsa Police: Neighbor Helps Officers Arrest 2 Burglary Suspects
News On 6
Tulsa police say a neighbor helped officers arrest two burglary suspects on Wednesday.
White House Releases Report On Native American Voting Rights
Associated Press
Local, state and federal officials must do more to ensure Native Americans facing persistent, longstanding and deep-rooted barriers to voting have equal access to ballots, a White House report released Thursday said.
