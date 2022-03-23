Oklahoma City Memorializes 1958 Katz Drug Store Sit-In

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 6:39 pm

It was August 19, 1958 that Clara Luper led the sit in at Katz lunch counter, an act that would make history in Oklahoma

“I couldn’t buy a coke and I couldn't buy a hamburger then, because they wouldn’t serve me,” said Marilyn Luper-Hildreth, daughter of the civil rights icon.

The sit-in wasn’t to make history, it was to right what was wrong.

“All the times that we had to get spit on, kicked, talked about, ridiculed, and abused was not in vain,” said Luper-Hildreth.

Ms. Luper attempted to communicate with the drug store owners by mail for over 15 months, before organizing the sit-in.

“We decided we wanted Oklahoma City to be like other places where you aren’t judged by the color of your skin,” said Luper-Hildreth.

“Here you have this major event, that historically I came to observe had been commemorated in the African American community in Northeast Oklahoma City but had absolutely no physical remembrance in Downtown Oklahoma City the heart of our community,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Wednesday, the city announced the event would be recognized with a sculpture commemorating the historic event

“My mother would be joyous. To see all the work that she did and all the twenty-six times she went to jail,” said Luper-Hildreth.

The sculpture, to be displayed at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City, in the location of Katz drug store

“I’m sure Clara Luper is looking and saying, I don’t believe this is happening in my name and in my honor,” said sit in participant Joyce Henderson.

A very proud time for all the participants involved in the historic sit-in

“I am so glad that we came down that night and sat down at Katz Drug store, because when we sat down young people all across this nation started standing up,” said Luper-Hildreth.

The artwork is set for completion in the Fall of 2024.



