Woman Dies In Canadian County Jail, Another Charged For Smuggling Deadly Drugs

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 6:23 pm

A woman charged with murder and arson dies in the Canadian County Detention Center and officials believe another inmate is responsible for her death.

Court documents show Kristina Franz died as a result of drugs being smuggled into the jail by another inmate. Now that inmate's less than a month-long sentence could be upped to life in prison, or worse.

In early March, Cydnei Mitchell entered the Canadian County jail to serve out a portion of her previously handed down sentence.

Mitchell had to serve thirty days in the Canadian County Jail only on weekends. That sentence was given after she previously plead no contest on two charges of exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

Franz is also awaiting her trial for first degree murder and arson. She is accused in the 2020 killing of Richard Pierce.

Court records show Mitchell arrived at the Detention Center on March 4 as normal. The next day, documents show a detention officer noticed Mitchell trying to hide something. After she was searched, officers found a plastic bag of a blueish powder tucked in the cuff of her pants.

It's not clear the circumstances that surround when Franz overdosed, or who found her; but according to court documents Franz died as a result of the contraband, allegedly brought in by Mitchell.

Investigators learned from other inmates the powder is a mix of Xanax, Fentanyl, and Roxicodone. Mitchell is now charged with first degree felony murder and bringing contraband into the Detention Center.

The maximum sentence Mitchell could face for felony first degree murder is the death penalty, the second charge carries a sentence from five to twenty years. Her next court date is set for Friday.



