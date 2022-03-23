Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
40°
Feels like 33°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 23)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 5:37 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 23)
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March, 23 2022).
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March, 23 2022).
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March, 23 2022).
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 23)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 23)
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 23)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 23, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 23)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 23, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March, 23 2022).
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 23)
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 23)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 23, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 23)
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 22)
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 22)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Supreme Court Considers Legal Challenge To Special Election For Inhofe’s Seat
Barry Mangold
An attorney seeking to cancel the special election to replace U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe argued his case before the Oklahoma Supreme Court Wednesday.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Considers Legal Challenge To Special Election For Inhofe’s Seat
Barry Mangold
An attorney seeking to cancel the special election to replace U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe argued his case before the Oklahoma Supreme Court Wednesday.
Tishomingo Church Dedicates Prayer Meeting To Families, Victims Of Deadly Crash
Feliz Romero
The faith-based community of Tishomingo is coming together Wednesday night to honor the six high school girls who lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday.
Tishomingo Church Dedicates Prayer Meeting To Families, Victims Of Deadly Crash
Feliz Romero
The faith-based community of Tishomingo is coming together Wednesday night to honor the six high school girls who lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday.
Federal Jury Convicts Glenpool Man Of Sexually Exploiting 16-Year-Old Girl
News On 6
A federal jury found a Glenpool man guilty of sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl. They say he met her online, gave her marijuana, zip tied her hands and took sexually explicit photos of her.
Federal Jury Convicts Glenpool Man Of Sexually Exploiting 16-Year-Old Girl
News On 6
A federal jury found a Glenpool man guilty of sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl. They say he met her online, gave her marijuana, zip tied her hands and took sexually explicit photos of her.
Oklahoma Air National Guard Fighter Pilot Safe After Crash In Louisiana
McKenzie Gladney
The Air Force is looking into what caused a fighter pilot based in Tulsa to eject from his F-16 in Louisiana during a training exercise. The pilot is uninjured and is the son of State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond, who was also a fighter pilot.
Oklahoma Air National Guard Fighter Pilot Safe After Crash In Louisiana
McKenzie Gladney
The Air Force is looking into what caused a fighter pilot based in Tulsa to eject from his F-16 in Louisiana during a training exercise. The pilot is uninjured and is the son of State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond, who was also a fighter pilot.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Supreme Court Considers Legal Challenge To Special Election For Inhofe’s Seat
Barry Mangold
An attorney seeking to cancel the special election to replace U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe argued his case before the Oklahoma Supreme Court Wednesday.
Tishomingo Church Dedicates Prayer Meeting To Families, Victims Of Deadly Crash
Feliz Romero
The faith-based community of Tishomingo is coming together Wednesday night to honor the six high school girls who lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday.
Federal Jury Convicts Glenpool Man Of Sexually Exploiting 16-Year-Old Girl
News On 6
A federal jury found a Glenpool man guilty of sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl. They say he met her online, gave her marijuana, zip tied her hands and took sexually explicit photos of her.
Oklahoma Air National Guard Fighter Pilot Safe After Crash In Louisiana
McKenzie Gladney
The Air Force is looking into what caused a fighter pilot based in Tulsa to eject from his F-16 in Louisiana during a training exercise. The pilot is uninjured and is the son of State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond, who was also a fighter pilot.
Muskogee Woman Devastated After Father-In-Law's Ashes Stolen
Kristen Weaver
A woman is devastated after finding out her storage unit in Muskogee was ransacked. Of all the things they stole, the only thing that matters is her father-in-law's ashes.
Inside The Shrine: Remembering Blessed Stanley Rother
Dana Hertneky
The Blessed Stanley Rother shrine will be the biggest Catholic Church in Oklahoma.
View More Stories