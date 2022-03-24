Tishomingo Church Dedicates Prayer Meeting To Families, Victims Of Deadly Crash

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 10:12 pm

Community members gathered at Calvary Wednesday night. The Pastor told News 9 now is the time to lean on one another for strength.

The small town of Tishomingo is heartbroken.

“I’ve never crossed a path where so many were taken at one time,” said Mike Eklund, the Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.

“Tishomingo is a small community everyone knows each other. We just work hard to support each other as best we can,” said Luke Holmes, the Pastor at First Baptist Church.

“Luke down at First Baptist Church he calls and said ‘Mike there has been a horrible, horrible wreck, can you get to the emergency room with me,’” said Eklund.

Six high school students were hit at an intersection by a semi while attempting to make a turn Tuesday afternoon.

“All six of the passengers were killed as a result of the accident in the passenger car,” said Trooper Shelby Humphrey with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

As OHP and the traffic homicide unit investigate the crash, the community remains focused on healing and honoring the victims.

“This was an accident…this was no one’s fault it could happen to any one of us in a blink of an eye we could have an accident, and this could be our life,” said Eklund.

Calvary Baptist dedicated Wednesday night's prayer meeting to the victims and their loved ones.

“We may not get an answer on the Earth, but he will give us answers in completeness when we go to heaven,” said Eklund.

“It is definitely a big tragedy and just hard to find words for,” said Holmes.

There will be a prayer vigil for the community Friday night at 7 p.m. at the high school football field.

“Our part now is to go out to those families. They will never be the same and we need to love on them as much as we possibly can,” said Eklund.







