6 Teens Killed In Tishomingo Crash

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 5:11 pm

New details emerge after six teens were killed in a crash in Tishomingo Tuesday afternoon.

The accident had those in the community left in shock.

"They were outgoing, always smiling, making someone laugh," said Tina Hargrove. a friend.

"Always bringing bright to everybody."

The six teen girls were driving near US Highway 377 and State Highway 22 in Tishomingo Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, they got to the intersection and collided with a semi.

It's heartbreaking," said Trooper Eric Foster with OHP.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to that whole community."

All the teens died from their injuries.

An OHP report says the driver was 16 years old.

As for the passengers, two of them were 17 and the other three, only 15.

The semi driver was not injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board says they're now investigating the crash, along with OHP investigators.

"Pull data from both vehicles, they interview witnesses, any people who may have survived the crash," said Foster.

In a statement to parents and the community, Tishomingo Public Schools said in part- "...Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently.."

"It is a big family, like our school us just a big family and it was hard and everybody's just coming together," said Hargrove.

"Today we're wearing red to represent them."

Several students and parents came to the crash site this morning and put out flowers and pictures to honor the girls.

The victims have not been identified yet.

News 9 will keep you updated as the investigation continues.