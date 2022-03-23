OKC Beautiful Starts LitterBlitz Campaign In April

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 4:50 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

If you're looking for something to do outdoors, get a group of friends together and consider participating in LitterBlitz!

LitterBlitz is an initiative during the month of April by OKC Beautiful that's been going since the 1960s.

It encourages volunteers to clean up OKC.

Here's how it works: groups of friends, fraternities, sororities, churches, girl or boy scout troops and civic groups can sign up to pick up trash in the metro's parks and public places.

If you have a location in mind, you can suggest it, otherwise OKC Beautiful will assign your group a spot to beautify.

Trash grabbers and bags, gloves, and anything else you may need are provided, all you need to do is show up!

In 2020, they also began collecting litter data with an app that records the material, brand, and location of the trash.

Natalie Evans, the Program and Marketing Director at OKC Beautiful says this data helps their mission.

"Last year we collected over 18,000 data points with over 200 volunteers who were trained to do data collection," she says.

"We encourage this for all of our litter clean ups, whenever you're collecting that data, it helps us better advocate and better inform about single use materials."

Last year 5,000 volunteers picked up more than 100,000 pounds of litter.

If you don't have a group but you still want to help you can participate in one of their community clean ups.

To learn more or to sign your group up you can go to LitterBlitz - OKC Beautiful