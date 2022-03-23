Miley Cyrus' Plane Struck By Lightning, Makes Emergency Landing

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 2:49 pm

By: CBS News

Performer Miley Cyrus's plane made an emergency landing after it was hit by a bolt of lightning Tuesday night while it flew to Asunción, Paraguay.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer posted a video on Instagram showing lightning outside of the plane and a photo of apparent damage to the plane's exterior.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción," she wrote in the post. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing."





Cyrus was on her way to headline the Asunciónico music festival Wednesday, but was unable to fly in due to the inclement weather.

"We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay," she added in the Instagram post. "I LOVE YOU."

The singer is currently on a three-show tour of South America, marking her first time in the region in almost seven years.

She is still scheduled to play Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo on March 26.

Another American artist, Machine Gun Kelly, was also unable to play his set at Asunciónico because of the weather, but refused to let the rain stop him.

Kelly hosted an impromptu set outside of his hotel room, posting a video of hundreds of fans singing along.