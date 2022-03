Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 11:32 am

By: News 9

OG&E customers in Oklahoma City were impacted by thousands of outages Wednesday morning.

At one point Wednesday morning, over 3,000 outages were being reported across the metro, according to OG&E.

By late Wednesday morning, the outages dropped to just under 300.

