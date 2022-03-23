Campus Correspondent: College Job Search

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 9:36 am

By: News 9

Upcoming college graduates are looking for their first job and many are unsure of where to begin.

Students say they're having to adapt to the residual effects of the pandemic.

COVID has caused big changes for all job seekers, including the transition to virtual interviews and career fairs.

With this change, there are a lot of options for communicating with potential employers.

Websites like Handshake, LinkedIn and Indeed are the primary online resources for soon-to-be graduates.

According to platforms like Handshake, 89% of employers are adopting or increasing virtual interviews.

OU Career Services offers mock interviews, career fairs and several online resources for students.

