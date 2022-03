Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 6:56 am

By: News 9

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Northwest 30th street Wednesday morning.

Crews on the scene reported light smoke coming from the residence, which was a duplex building.

Fire crews worked to get access through the roof to be able to tame the fire shortly before getting the fire fully put out.

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.