Cool Temperatures And Windy Conditions Continue

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 6:28 am

A mild day underway for Wednesday!

It will still be on the cool and windy side, so look for highs in the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon and evening.

There will be a chance for some light showers again in the north and east.

On Wednesday night, lows will be in the 20s and 30s where skies are clear versus upper 30s to the east.

Thursday will be a bit breezy still, with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Friday looks beautiful with sunny skies, lighter winds and temperatures in the 70s!