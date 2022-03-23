Controversy Consumes Grady County Following Dismissal Of Fire Chief, Other Volunteers

Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 9:10 pm

Tensions are high in Grady County as turmoil involving the volunteer fire department sparks major unhappiness in the community.

Grady County residents are concerned following the termination of Grady County Fire Chief Perry Wenzel and several volunteer firefighters.

He told News 9 he and several others were let go without any warning.

“They said, ‘either you can retire, or you can resign’ I said ’I’m not retiring, I’m not resigning.’ I asked what grounds they had and they said, ‘we don’t have any grounds’,” said Perry Wenzel.

The Grady County Fire Board Chairman, Stormy Duffle said Wenzel failed to “fulfill his duties as county chief” but would not disclose what those duties were.

“By losing 17 people that night and then they lost another 12-15 people who resigned that night. That shut two stations down in the Farwell area completely. There is no manpower in this part of the county right now,” said Wenzel.

Duffle said the board also released at least 15 other volunteer firefighters said they missed meetings.

“Which is interesting because I taught all of the medical classes. If my name wasn’t on the roster, I was on the instructor roster,” said Jan Russell, who is a Former Volunteer Firefighter for Grady County.

Duffle said the freighters also didn't respond to calls.

“My husband is actually a trooper and a lot of the times he was already on the scene,” said Russell.

Meanwhile concern is growing for residents as nearby departments pitch in.

“Scared…very scared, that is really my concern, what is going to happen when we lose this little fire department,” said Kirk Castleberry, a concerned Grady Co. resident.

“The nearest ambulance is in Chickasha or Rush Springs, and they will take at least 30 minutes to get to them,” said Russell.

“You don’t know how long it is going to take someone to get there, if someone is going to get here,” said Larry Hayes another concerned Grady County Resident,

Duffle said Farwell fire station southwest of Ninnekah remains open despite claims from firefighters saying otherwise.



