Wednesday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 9:10 pm
By:
David Payne
Wednesday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 23, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 23, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 23, 2022.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 22, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 22, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 23, 2022.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 22, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 22, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your School Day Forecast for March 22, 2022.
One 'Black Box' Found In China Eastern Plane Crash
Associated Press
The search for clues into why a Chinese commercial jetliner dove suddenly and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended Wednesday as rain slickened the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane’s fiery impact.
University Of Tulsa Introduces Eric Konkol As Head Basketball Coach
Daniel Hawk
A new era of Golden Hurricane basketball is upon the Reynolds Center as Eric Konkol has been named the schools 31st head basketball coach.
