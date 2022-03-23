Tornado Hits East Side Of New Orleans

Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 8:46 pm

By: Associated Press

A tornado has touched down in New Orleans and the city’s suburbs Tuesday as part of a line of severe weather that started in Texas and Oklahoma and moved east into the Deep South.

The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky.

The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.

It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured.