Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 6:31 pm

Oklahoma City Man Tells The Story Of Homelessness Through His Own Eyes

Calvin Lambert has been homeless for over 15 years, and his therapy for dealing with homelessness, is writing. It’s what helps him and his readers.

“I did my first story and it reached out and touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Lambert

That was in 2017 and the article actually got the attention of the Journal Record and the Curbside Chronicles.

“They read my article and a lot of people got a hold to it, downtown and I had some very important people come to me and ask me and said Calvin we need your help, we want to know some things about the homeless lives,” said Lambert.

Jessica Laster feeds the homeless through charity Sandwiches with Love and recalls how she met Calvin.

“I was downtown, and he just happen to come up to me and ask me if I wanted to purchase a book,” said Laster.

She didn’t have any cash, so she offered what she had.

“I do have some doughnuts; you want to sell me a book for some doughnuts? And he was like yeah girl, it’s all good,” recalled Laster.

That night she read Calvin’s story.

“I was just blown away by, like this man’s insight and how long he had been on the streets,” said Laster.

She knew it was a story that needed to be told.

“I just took it upon myself to take pictures of the book and reach out to my friends and followers and see if anybody wanted to purchase a book,”

Laster began selling the books as PDF files with all the money going directly to Calvin.

“You know my hopes for Calvin is that he gets his books published, to where they are bound and can go into bookstores, and he can make a profit off of it. You know my hope for him is he gets off the streets with his writing abilities,” said Laster.

“I’m just a person that’s out here in the world like everybody else, but my heart is bigger than I know,” said Lambert.

Lambert has written seven stories and in addition to his writings he also feeds his homeless friends hotdogs almost every Saturday.

The books can be purchased by messaging Laster through her Sandwiches with Love Facebook page.



