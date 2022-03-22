Woman Arrested, Accused of Transporting Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Drugs

Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 5:26 pm

A woman is caught carrying millions of dollars of illegal drugs across the state. It all started when Oklahoma County officials pulled her over for driving erratically along I-35.

"Drug traffickers often come through Oklahoma City," said Tommie Johnson III, Oklahoma County Sheriff. "Just because of the corridor that's here between I-35 and I-40."

It happened on February 22nd, when an Oklahoma County deputy noticed the driver, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings swerving. He then pulled her over.

"Hennings said her friends let her borrow the van to let her drive home because she didn't have enough money for a plane," said Johnson III. "The deputy asked to search the van after hearing the story and everything not lining up."

The deputy called in a drug K-9 who got a positive hit on the rear of the van. Inside, the deputy found a duffle bag with $75,000 worth of fentanyl pills, 12 plastic Tupperware containers and 8 cellophane wrapped bundles filled with 23.5 pounds of crystal meth. Plus, 2.5 pounds of pre-cut cocaine. All of it combined was valued at over $3.3 million.

"We are seeing a dramatic increase in drug arrests," said Johnson III. "Finding drugs and not just finding these illicit drugs, but these fentanyl pills which are so dangerous."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates over 105,000 Americans died of a drug overdose between October of 2020 to October of 2021.

That's the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. Most of those deaths were caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

"Just the high volume of fentanyl that we're seeing going around, at least coming through Oklahoma City. it's coming at a rate that I don't think I've ever seen," said Johnson III.

Hennings was turned over the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where they will pursue federal charges.



