Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 12:36 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office says a woman is behind bars after busting her with $3 million worth of illegal drugs.

Jamera Hennings was driving home to Ohio from Arizona when a deputy along I-35 near 122nd Street noticed her swerving and pulled her over.

Hennings had fentanyl, meth and cocaine and is now facing federal charges.