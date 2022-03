Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 8:03 am

A cold and windy day is in store for Oklahoma Tuesday.

This comes after a storm system came through Monday, bringing snow and severe weather to parts of the state.

News 9 tracker Jeromy Carter was out on the roads in northwest Oklahoma Monday morning, where there was some snow.

1-3 inches were seen, with some slushy and wet roads.

Wind chills will be in the 20s Tuesday for the metro.

Precipitation will continue Tuesday as well.