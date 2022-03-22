NWS: Kingston Tornado Deemed EF2 In Preliminary Assessment

Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 11:31 am

By: News 9

Extent Of Kingston Tornado Damage Unveiled As Sun Comes Up

A strong tornado that ripped through the Kingston area Monday night has been deemed as an EF2 in a preliminary report.

The National Weather Service assessed the tornado as such, with top wind speeds estimated to have reached up to 115 mph.

Search and rescue teams pulled people from the rubble after the Monday night tornado tore through Marshall County in Oklahoma.

Related Story: Kingston, Oklahoma, Hit By Tornado; Damage Reported

The west side of Lake Texoma, near Kingston, is where a lot of damage was seen.

The tornado caused extensive damage to homes and the Buncombe Creek Resort Marina area of Kingston as trees were ripped up along the way.

A total of at least 4 tornadoes reportedly hit the ground in Oklahoma Monday night.

The Oklahoma Weather Experts at News 9 had the latest on the weather as storms moved across the state.











