Monday, March 21st 2022, 9:37 pm

Miss Oklahoma Raises Awareness For World Down Syndrome Day, With The Help Of Her Sister

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. A day to be accepted, respected and included.

When Ashleigh Robison was crowned Miss Oklahoma her social impact initiative was inclusion for all abilities.

“Of course, it’s based off of Daneille and seeing her abilities and everything that she does but making sure that people all across the state have opportunities as well regardless of their abilities,” said Ashleigh.

Daneille was a little torn by her sister’s recent title

“Oh my gosh, I have no words,” said Daneille.

“Daneille had a bit of a moment after I got crowned, because she knew, and I had prepared her for the idea that Miss Oklahoma travels a lot,” aid Ashleigh.

While she was happy for her sister, she had to take a moment to accept.

“But we got over that real quick and then we partied,” said Ashleigh.

Daneille is full of fun and energy, but recalls a very serious time in her life

“I sat down, and I couldn’t move at all,” Daneille recalls.

The diagnoses? Cancer.

“It was really hard. It’s really hard to see someone you care about so much, go through such a difficult thing. But it was a long road,” said Ashleigh.

“I was strong, I went through it. One of my favorite, biggest moments that I had is when I rung the bell,” said Daneille.

“There’s just a lot more than meets the eye with Daneille and with lots of people that have down syndrome, and so I think it’s just important to just give them the opportunity to share themselves with you,” said Ashleigh.

Daneille works at Not Your Average Joe coffee shop and her favorite thing to do is hang out with her sister.

March 21st is recognized as World Down Syndrome Day, The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma encourages everyone to wear their favorite pair of crazy socks to show support for individuals with Down syndrome.

Socks are used to raise awareness about Down syndrome because stripped socks look similar to chromosomes and Down syndrome is caused by the third replication of the 21st chromosome.



