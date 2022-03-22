Bill That Would Disclose Children’s Library Records Heads To Senate

Monday, March 21st 2022, 10:23 pm

Oklahoma lawmakers advance legislation allowing parents to see what books their kids checkout from libraries.

The proposed House Bill would allow parents complete access to their child’s library history. While Republican lawmakers said they don’t think this is an issue Democrats and a metro advocacy group disagree.

A state representative from Newcastle is putting pen to paper after she said a few parents she represents were denied access to their kids library information.

“This bill just serves to ensure that parents have access to their student, child’s library records,” said Sherrie Conley, a Republican House Representative from Newcastle.

“We’re talking about something that may have happened to a group of parents in terms of the denial that you are talking about. One out of 500 or so school districts?” said Marleyn Bell, a Democratic House Representative from Norman during the house floor discussion.

“You may only see one cockroach in your kitchen, but it doesn’t mean that there is only one there,” said Conley.

The bill raised concerns for those across the aisle about how it would impact a child’s safety.

Thrive OKC, a nonprofit that provides resources to youth, said expressing concerns about what your child reads is healthy.

“It is important to know that a young person doesn’t leave their personal and family values at the door when they walk into a library,” said Ronneal Mathews, the Director Community Engagement at Thrive OKC.

Parents should provide a safe space for their children to ask questions.

“I think it is really important for us not to erode the trust in our libraries and in our educational systems but rather build up the trust and them knowing they can go to these sources for good reliable information about making healthy decisions,” she said.

Aside from children going to libraries to research topics like gender identity and diversity she said they are also a safe space for children in physical danger.

“You think about a non-custodial parent who has been accused of child abuse accessing a children’s library records that may put them in even more danger,” said Mathews.

The bill passed in the House with a 81-13 vote. It now heads to the Senate floor.



