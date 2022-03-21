×
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday, March 21st 2022, 5:50 pm
By:
David Payne
Monday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's Monday School Day Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your School Day Forecast for March 21, 2022.
Monday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
Hannah Scholl
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Monday Morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
How Tulsa Firefighters Train To Save Animals From Fires
Ashlyn Brothers
Tulsa Fire crews tell us a life is a life whether it's a person or their pet. Firefighters said saving an animal from a house fire is more common than one might think. So far this year, Tulsa fire crews report that they have responded to an average of one structure fire per day and many of the affected homeowners have pets.
