Monday, March 21st 2022, 5:12 pm

Oklahoma Medical Student Remembers Bombing, How It Impacted Her Choice To Become Doctor

Match Day is an exciting time for all the OU Medical students, but for one the day April 19th is a huge part of her story on the path to MD.

"I was one of the infants who was in the YMCA daycare center near the Murrah Building," said Madison Naylor, a student at OU College of Medicine.

That day in 1995 changed Madison Naylor's life in an instant.

"It's been a part of my story for most of my life," said Naylor.

Madison says April 19th is a day she and her family will remember forever.

It's not only affected her past, but it has influenced her future.

She says the memories drive her to be like the people who so quickly exemplified the Oklahoma Standard that day.

"It has made me want to make an impact going forward and try to do good in the world," said Naylor.

Now that six-month-old girl at the YMCA daycare is graduating medical school and being placed in residency.

These moments usually cause anxiety for the students waiting to figure out their future, but she'll be living her dream of helping little ones of the future.

"I really wanted to get to know my patients and their family. I am excited to work with kids and teenagers." said Naylor.

Madison will be staying at OU Health, where she will be a resident in pediatrics.



