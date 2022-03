Monday, March 21st 2022, 5:00 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is showing us how to make peanut butter at home!

Homemade Peanut Butter

1 jar (16 ounce) unsalted dry roasted peanuts 1-2 tablespoons honey 3-4 tablespoons canola oil 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Pour all of the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor. Use the chopping attachment and a process on high for 30 seconds. Scrape the bowl and continue to process until it becomes creamy. You may need to add an additional couple of teaspoons of oil if it does not become creamy enough to your liking.