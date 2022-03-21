Teen Mental Health Diagnoses On The Rise Due To Pandemic

Monday, March 21st 2022, 12:42 pm

By: News 9

Teen Mental Health On The Rise Due To Pandemic

New estimates show that one in five adolescents and teens now have a diagnosed mental health disorder.

The pandemic has caused that number to jump even higher.

In a new survey, more than a quarter of parents say their adolescent has seen a mental health specialist.

Dr. Gary Freed, a Pediatrician at the University of Michigan Children's Hospital said,

"Some of the signs that these parents spoke about were ones that really all parents should be aware of. And that includes excessive worry or anxiety, decreased interactions with family or friends, increased moodiness, drop in grades, a change in sleep or eating patterns."

Less than half the parents surveyed said their child's doctor asked about mental health at all check-ups.

Researchers say parents should speak up at those visits if they have concerns.