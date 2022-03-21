×
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Join the conversation
)
Monday, March 21st 2022, 12:36 pm
By:
Cassie Heiter
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 21, 2022.
Monday Forecast With Cassie Heiter
Cassie Heiter
News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast
Justin Rudicel
News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Pigs Caught On Camera Scaring Off Black Bear That Climbed Into Pen
News On 6
Two pigs were caught on video chasing off a black bear that climbed into their pen in Connecticut.
More Farms Moving Inside To Improve Harvests
CBS News
Farmers face many challenges any given year, from drought to storms that destroy crops.
