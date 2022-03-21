Local Advocates Speak About World Down Syndrome Day

Monday, March 21st 2022, 9:05 am

Local advocates are encouraging everyone to wear crazy socks for World Down Syndrome Day.

March 21st is about celebrating and advocating for the wonderful people around the world that have an extra copy of the 21st chromosome, also known as trisomy 21 or Down Syndrome.

Payton Domina says, "It's about celebrating and it's about me."

Sarah Soell, Executive Director of Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma, says the major message this year is the importance of more inclusivity.

"Studies do show that peer involvement and really being integrated with kids in the classroom help our kids learn and grow into the child they really want to be," said Soell.

Together, we can empower people in our community to advocate for full inclusion in society for people with Down Syndrome and for everyone.

"They are capable human beings and they do have skill sets, they do have goals and desires just like you and me. So, to be included means more than just a simple invitation," said Soell.

When you think about your daily life, with activities like school, work and recreation. All the things you do with other people, those with Down Syndrome want to be included in all those things.

They also want people to know they are just like everyone else,

"I love my daddy, I love my sister, I love my brother, I love mommy and my aunts." says Kerstin Soell.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma serves around 900 families.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, they are hosting a fundraising lunch- in. It will be held at the Central Oklahoma Home Builders association.

You can learn more about how to register by clicking here.

If you can't make it out, you can still support by wearing your funky socks to help support.