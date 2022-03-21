Showers And Storms Moving Into The Metro, Severe Storms Possible

Monday, March 21st 2022, 7:09 am

Monday is the day when rain moves in!

Scattered showers and storms become widespread mid-day into the afternoon.

As the surface low sets up in the southwest later Monday, severe storms will be possible.

Highest threat is in southern Oklahoma.

Large hail and damaging winds will be possible, but there will be a low tornado threat as well.

Trackers will be out bringing updates. Totals still range from .25 inches to 2 inches, depending on your location.

For Monday night, rain and snow in the panhandle and the far northwest.

It will turn much colder Monday night with wind chills in the teens and twenties Tuesday morning.