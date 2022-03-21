Innovative Teacher: Kirt Province

Monday, March 21st 2022, 6:42 am

By: News 9

This week's Innovative Teacher is Kirt Province, who teaches at Woodward High School.

Kirt has started a school newspaper, where he has students write and interview teachers, students, coaches, counselors and more staff members in Woodward Public Schools.

He has also contacted a local paper, Woodward News, to publish student's work once a week.

Province has these students use their assignments for a real life experience.

They also are inspired by seeing their work in print and knowing the whole school will see their production as well as the community.

He wants students to use technology to produce an end product they can take pride in for their school and personally for themselves.