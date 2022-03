Monday, March 21st 2022, 9:27 am

By: News 9

Firefighters say 9 people were displaced by a house fire on Monday morning.

Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near Southwest 104th and Morgan Road.

Crews on scene say one of the biggest problems firefighters faced was that there were no fire hydrants near the home, so water tankers were used to get water on the home.

Currently, firefighters say that the cause remains undetermined.





