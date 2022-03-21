Wildfires Cause Damage Across Oklahoma Sunday

Sunday, March 20th 2022, 11:28 pm

What began as any other Sunday, turned into a dangerous situation for many across the state.

Comanche County saw wildfires pop up north of Lawton, as the flames spread to the point where Emergency Management officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for homes and businesses in the area.

Those same officials tell News 9 as several firefighters worked to contain the flames, one of them passed away.

Other parts of the state also saw large grass fires, including Blanchard and Tuttle. News 9 crews captured a structure catching fire just south of Tuttle.

Sky News 9 was also notified that several homes were damaged in Lindsay after a grass fire spread throughout that area as well.

In Oklahoma City, a house fire spread to several different sheds in this neighborhood near Hefner and Portland.

Firefighters were on scene, trying to get everyone to safety.

Fortunately, they were able to knock down the flames quickly, and no one was hurt.