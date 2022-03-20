OSU Makes New Women's Basketball Head Coach Hire Official

Sunday, March 20th 2022, 2:34 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

Oklahoma State formally announced the new leader of its women's basketball program Sunday afternoon.

The school hired Jacie Hoyt as the Cowgirls' new head coach after serving in the same capacity at Kansas City from 2017-2022.

Hoyt was the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year when she coached the Roos to a regular season WAC title.

She also had coaching stops as an assistant with Fort Hays State, Nevada and Kansas State before landing her first Division I head coaching position at Kansas City.

The Roos won 23 games this season and finished with an appearance in the Women's NIT.

Hoyt replaces Jim Littell, whose 11th season in Stillwater ended earlier this month.

