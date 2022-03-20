Spring Brings Increased Fire Danger, Storms This Week

Sunday, March 20th 2022, 9:53 am

By: News 9

There is a fire danger on this first day of Spring, but more changes are coming to start our week.

Warm and windy conditions will combine with low relative humidity and dormant vegetation to create extreme conditions Sunday, according to News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles.

Afternoon highs in Oklahoma City will reach into the upper 70s.

Rain will move with storms possible Monday morning. The precipitation will become scattered or end by Monday night. There is a low chance of severe weather in south Oklahoma.

An upper low will move overhead Tuesday with an area of rain mixed with some wet snow.