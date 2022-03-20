Spring Brings Increased Fire Danger, Storms This Week


Sunday, March 20th 2022, 9:53 am
By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

There is a fire danger on this first day of Spring, but more changes are coming to start our week.

Warm and windy conditions will combine with low relative humidity and dormant vegetation to create extreme conditions Sunday, according to News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles.

WX blog March 20, 2022 1

Afternoon highs in Oklahoma City will reach into the upper 70s.

WX blog March 20, 2022 2

Rain will move with storms possible Monday morning. The precipitation will become scattered or end by Monday night. There is a low chance of severe weather in south Oklahoma.

WX blog March 20, 2022 3

An upper low will move overhead Tuesday with an area of rain mixed with some wet snow.