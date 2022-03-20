Remains Of Missing Seminole Woman Found

Saturday, March 19th 2022, 10:46 pm

A weeks-long search for a missing Seminole County woman comes to a tragic end.

Nancy Davis went missing at the end of February, police found only her abandoned car. Seminole County officials said Nancy Davis slid off icy roads after she dropped medicine off to her husband at his work. She called him to tell him she was stuck and going to walk on foot and disappeared.

"She was trying to walk home but couldn't make it up the hill because of the ice. That was around 10:40 p.m. We didn't get notified until around 4:30 a.m.," explained Seminole County Investigator, JT Palmer.

Almost a month passed between her disappearance on February 24th and the discovery of her remains. The search began on a rural road near her home, where her phone could be traced to a pill bottle found with Nancy's name on it.

"Dark, very cold that night. Freezing conditions. We don't know what her mind was going through, did she get disoriented," said Palmer.

Investigators said they don't know why it took so long to call them, or why no one else was contacted after the calls to Nancy's husband with the dire conditions that night. This Saturday morning, officials planned to continue the search near Wewoka Creek. They first found a purse, then a pocketbook that wasn't there before.

"We think an animal separated the two and drug the big purse out. That's why we could not see it on the drone."

Investigator Palmer added, "We walked about 400 feet east down the creek and did find a body that was half in the creek, half out of the creek."

Investigators now have to find out how she ended up in a remote area.

"It's about a quarter mile from the road to the creek. Her health problems, and her walking ability, how was she able to walk that far in the ice," said Investigator Palmer.

Officials said Nancy's remains are too decomposed to tell the cause of death.

They would also like to thank the groups and individual volunteers who dedicated hours to look for Nancy.