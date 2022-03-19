Kao USA Conducts Voluntary Recall Of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer

Saturday, March 19th 2022, 5:10 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Kao USA Inc. is asking consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer three and ten ounce products to determine if it is part of a voluntary recall of the product.

Select units of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people.

However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections. Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure.

Further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing.

However, Kao USA Inc. promptly took the precautionary step of issuing a voluntary recall of the affected product by removing the product in question from warehouses, working with retailers to ensure the product is removed from store shelves, and proactively notifying consumers.

Kao USA say they care about their consumers' safety, and they are committed to manufacturing products that not only meet, but exceed, the highest industry standards.

The amount of recalled product is limited to two sizes offered for Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Only specific lots of the three and ten ounce are affected.

IDENTIFYING THE AFFECTED PRODUCTS

Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, could be impacted. The affected lot codes for the three ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of three) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881 and ZU722851 The affected lot codes for the ten ounce size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821

Kao USA Inc. will inform regulatory authorities of the issue and we are working with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future.

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com (Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time).

A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to easily return the product.

Any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA's MedWatch Program by one of the following methods:

By phone at 888.463.6332 By mail: MedWatch The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program US Food and Drug Administration Center for Drug Evaluation and Research 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville MD 20857-0001 On the MedWatch Web site at: http://www.fda.gov/medwatch/ Complete and submit the report Online Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Another option is to report any adverse events with the use of this product to Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or email us at consumer@kao.com.

About Kao USA Inc.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation