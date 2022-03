Saturday, March 19th 2022, 4:16 pm

New Subvariant Of Omicron Is Spreading

A more contagious form of the Omicron variant is spreading fast.

Right now, BA.2 makes up for nearly a quarter of new COVID-19 infections nationwide.

The variant makes up 39 percent of cases in New York and New Jersey.

China and Europe are also seeing a rise in cases of this subvariant.