Saturday, March 19th 2022, 4:11 pm

By: News 9

No Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into SE OKC Home

Oklahoma City fire and police responded to a scene where a car crashed into a home Friday night.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. near Southeast 56th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Authorities said no one was hurt as a result of the crash.

They are investigating what caused the crash.